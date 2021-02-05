Short Interest in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Decreases By 14.2%

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,020,000 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the December 31st total of 5,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 479,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 128,186 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 153,723 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 22,974 shares in the last quarter. Lucas Capital Management purchased a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 3,225.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 181,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 27.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SHLX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE:SHLX opened at $10.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.38. Shell Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $21.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 110.18%.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

