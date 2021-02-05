Short Interest in Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Increases By 12.4%

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 876,600 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the December 31st total of 780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 37.1 days.

OTCMKTS SECYF opened at $2.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average is $1.49. Secure Energy Services has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $3.66.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SECYF. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on Secure Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.67.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure division provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

