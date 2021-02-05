Short Interest in Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Decreases By 13.4%

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the December 31st total of 19,400 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

NASDAQ SAL opened at $38.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $110.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.81. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.58 and a 12-month high of $45.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.84.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.27). Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Equities analysts expect that Salisbury Bancorp will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

In other news, EVP Steven M. Essex sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $541,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. 16.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

