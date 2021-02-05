Short Interest in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Declines By 16.5%

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,620,000 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the December 31st total of 29,490,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Oracle stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.92. 62,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,306,288. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.00. Oracle has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $66.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.16.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at $20,127,055. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750 over the last quarter. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 278,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $17,999,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,322,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $85,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

