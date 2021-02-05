Short Interest in Nearmap Ltd (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) Expands By 16.4%

Nearmap Ltd (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 294,600 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the December 31st total of 253,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 147.3 days.

OTCMKTS:NEAPF opened at $1.73 on Friday. Nearmap has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.71.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nearmap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Nearmap Ltd provides online aerial photomaps in Australia, New Zealand, and North America. Its solutions are used in the architecture and engineering, construction, insurance and financial services, property and real estate, roofing, solar, telecommunication, transportation and logistics, and utilities, as well as government sector.

