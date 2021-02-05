Short Interest in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Rises By 12.1%

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,170,000 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the December 31st total of 4,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several analysts have commented on MUFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $5.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average is $4.25. The stock has a market cap of $62.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 167,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 72,745 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

