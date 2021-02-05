Short Interest in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Rises By 12.1%

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,170,000 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the December 31st total of 4,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Several analysts have commented on MUFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.
Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $5.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average is $4.25. The stock has a market cap of $62.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 167,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 72,745 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.22% of the company’s stock.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.
