Short Interest in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) Grows By 15.6%

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,200 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the December 31st total of 187,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

MNTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manitex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Roth Capital started coverage on Manitex International in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manitex International by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 16,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Manitex International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 219,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manitex International by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 250,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 14,686 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Manitex International by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 195,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Manitex International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 777,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 24,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNTX opened at $6.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $127.46 million, a PE ratio of -10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Manitex International has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $6.47.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Manitex International had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $36.47 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manitex International will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

