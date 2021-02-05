Short Interest in Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Rises By 12.3%

Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 985,600 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the December 31st total of 878,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hutchison China MediTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 95.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 137,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 67,049 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 18,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in shares of Hutchison China MediTech in the 3rd quarter worth about $373,000. 33.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HCM opened at $35.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -44.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hutchison China MediTech has a 12-month low of $14.74 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.71.

About Hutchison China MediTech

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

