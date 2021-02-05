Short Interest in Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF) Rises By 14.5%

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the December 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

HMLSF stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $11.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.86.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.