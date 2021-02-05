Short Interest in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) Drops By 12.4%

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 593,300 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the December 31st total of 677,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 226,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE GCP opened at $25.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. GCP Applied Technologies has a 1-year low of $14.24 and a 1-year high of $27.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.56 and its 200 day moving average is $23.83.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.80 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 11.42%. GCP Applied Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GCP. TheStreet raised GCP Applied Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GCP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 311.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 274,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 207,603 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 645,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,513,000 after acquiring an additional 122,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 389.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 149,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 119,193 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 633.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 122,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 105,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 331.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 65,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

