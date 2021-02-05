Short Interest in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Drops By 13.2%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,780,000 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the December 31st total of 71,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:GME opened at $53.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.40. GameStop has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $483.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Get GameStop alerts:

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 33.58%. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GameStop will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their price target on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Wedbush boosted their price target on GameStop from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of GameStop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. GameStop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.94.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 3,500 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $131,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,763.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of GameStop by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in GameStop by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GameStop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of GameStop by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 129,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of GameStop by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.