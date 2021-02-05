Short Interest in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Rises By 15.3%

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 602,700 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the December 31st total of 522,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FF. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in FutureFuel by 172.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,862 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FutureFuel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in FutureFuel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in FutureFuel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FF stock opened at $14.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.58. FutureFuel has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $14.96. The firm has a market cap of $640.40 million, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.90.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 64.90% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $54.14 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

