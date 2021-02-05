Short Interest in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Declines By 13.4%

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the December 31st total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FSBW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of FS Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of FS Bancorp from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

In other FS Bancorp news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total value of $28,216.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,947.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,249 shares of company stock valued at $68,673 in the last three months. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FS Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in FS Bancorp by 493.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FS Bancorp by 50.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in FS Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in FS Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $287,000. 56.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS Bancorp stock opened at $58.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $249.63 million, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.58. FS Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $60.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $1.07. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 16.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FS Bancorp will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.34%.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.