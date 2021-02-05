Short Interest in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Expands By 13.6%

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the December 31st total of 2,130,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 645,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in CVR Energy by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 53,982 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 235,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 57,372 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 24,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 10,086 shares in the last quarter.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

CVR Energy stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.24. 371,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 2.05. CVR Energy has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $35.66.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.26 million. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. Research analysts forecast that CVR Energy will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering raised CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on CVR Energy from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet cut CVR Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on CVR Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. CVR Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.80.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.