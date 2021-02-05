Short Interest in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Decreases By 14.0%

Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,210,000 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the December 31st total of 13,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CREE opened at $117.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.96 and a beta of 1.43. Cree has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $126.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.56.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cree will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cree news, Director John B. Replogle sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $282,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,741,530.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $910,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,315 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,891.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,722 shares of company stock worth $1,370,959 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cree during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cree during the third quarter valued at $49,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Cree by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 941 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of Cree in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cree in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000.

CREE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Cree from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cree from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Charter Equity restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cree in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cree from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cree presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.27.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

