Short Interest in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Drops By 15.7%

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,380,000 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the December 31st total of 9,940,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $0.60 to $0.70 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Centennial Resource Development to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.53.

CDEV opened at $3.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.31. Centennial Resource Development has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $862.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 6.82.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 84.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $149.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 65.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,191,744 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,218 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 40.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,576,038 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 742,102 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 266.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,463,361 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,874 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 47.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 292,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

