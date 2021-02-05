Short Interest in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Drops By 15.7%

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,380,000 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the December 31st total of 9,940,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $0.60 to $0.70 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Centennial Resource Development to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.53.
CDEV opened at $3.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.31. Centennial Resource Development has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $862.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 6.82.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 65.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,191,744 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,218 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 40.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,576,038 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 742,102 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 266.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,463,361 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,874 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 47.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 292,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.
About Centennial Resource Development
Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.
