Short Interest in Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Declines By 15.8%

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 503,600 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the December 31st total of 598,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 209.8 days.

OTCMKTS:CDPYF opened at $39.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.64. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $45.62.

Several brokerages recently commented on CDPYF. Raymond James raised Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $56.25 to $57.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. CIBC cut their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.96.

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

