Short Interest in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Decreases By 14.1%

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the December 31st total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 382,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, Director D Jeffrey Templeton sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $152,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,343 shares in the company, valued at $482,023.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,466,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1,726.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 659,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 623,667 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,369,965 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $74,511,000 after purchasing an additional 371,710 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 220.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 178,353 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 122,771 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,294 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 73,806 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHLB opened at $18.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $925.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.20. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $29.44.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 102.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BHLB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.