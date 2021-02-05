Short Interest in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Drops By 15.1%

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the December 31st total of 1,520,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several analysts have commented on BLU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BELLUS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on BELLUS Health in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on BELLUS Health in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.78.

NASDAQ BLU opened at $3.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $288.28 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.89. BELLUS Health has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $12.03.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 190,199.98%. Research analysts forecast that BELLUS Health will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BELLUS Health during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in BELLUS Health by 94.3% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 23,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 11,494 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. purchased a new position in BELLUS Health during the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in BELLUS Health during the third quarter worth approximately $721,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in BELLUS Health by 57.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 438,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

