Short Interest in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Rises By 15.2%

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the December 31st total of 2,640,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total value of $7,602,431.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,739,463.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,739,898.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,416.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,431,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,954,000 after acquiring an additional 66,502 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,266,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,762,000 after buying an additional 794,449 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,040,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,526,000 after buying an additional 792,778 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,912,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,987,000 after buying an additional 131,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 15.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 899,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,746,000 after buying an additional 117,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABC traded up $6.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,976,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,822. The company has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen has a 1-year low of $72.06 and a 1-year high of $112.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

ABC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.91.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

