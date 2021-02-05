Short Interest in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Expands By 16.2%

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,000,000 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the December 31st total of 69,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Ambev stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. Ambev has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0483 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Ambev’s payout ratio is currently 5.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 81,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 5.0% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 22.8% during the third quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 26,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 42,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 8.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 78,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. 8.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABEV. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee, brands.

