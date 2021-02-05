Short Interest in Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Expands By 18.3%

Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the December 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 136.0 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Aalberts in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Aalberts alerts:

OTCMKTS AALBF opened at $45.00 on Friday. Aalberts has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $45.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.82.

Aalberts N.V. operates as a technology company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Installation Technology, Material Technology, Climate Technology, and Industrial Technology. The Installation Technology segment develops, manufactures, and sells piping systems to distribute and regulate water or gas in heating, cooling, water, gas, and sprinkler systems in buildings and industrial markets.

Recommended Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aalberts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aalberts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.