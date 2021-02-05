Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) (LON:QFI)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) (LON:QFI) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of QFI stock opened at GBX 2.91 ($0.04) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.76. Quadrise Fuels International plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1.06 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 4.24 ($0.06). The company has a market capitalization of £32.16 million and a P/E ratio of -5.82.

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil.

