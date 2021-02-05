Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) (LON:QFI)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) (LON:QFI) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.
Shares of QFI stock opened at GBX 2.91 ($0.04) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.76. Quadrise Fuels International plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1.06 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 4.24 ($0.06). The company has a market capitalization of £32.16 million and a P/E ratio of -5.82.
About Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L)
