Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Announces $0.12 Dividend

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Monday, March 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Shore Bancshares has raised its dividend by 118.2% over the last three years.

SHBI opened at $14.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.53 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Shore Bancshares has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $16.51.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 22.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shore Bancshares will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

