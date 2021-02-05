Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,249 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 28.4% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 66,870,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,052,535,000 after buying an additional 14,806,703 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 6.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,383,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $147,693,000 after purchasing an additional 538,277 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,199,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,852 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 7.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,827,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $138,941,000 after purchasing an additional 623,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 5.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,965,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $130,878,000 after purchasing an additional 431,001 shares during the last quarter. 29.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPLX stock opened at $24.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.82. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $25.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.6875 dividend. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 118.53%.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,818,909. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $172,500.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MPLX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mplx in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mplx from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mplx from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mplx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Mplx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.31.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

