Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 119,295 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 66.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,770 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 119,295 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $58.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.29. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a $71.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.64.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

