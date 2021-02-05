Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 61.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

In other news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total transaction of $2,043,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,750 shares in the company, valued at $16,178,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President William Lynch sold 169,424 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $16,961,036.64. Following the sale, the president now owns 129,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,006,691.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 707,197 shares of company stock worth $88,828,059. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PTON. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.38.

PTON opened at $157.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,250.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.05 and its 200 day moving average is $110.75. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.