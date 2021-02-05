Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $312,000 Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the third quarter worth approximately $882,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 398.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Argus raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Northcoast Research raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.63.

In other CarMax news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 14,647 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $1,369,933.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,635.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 20,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $2,501,901.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,408 shares in the company, valued at $918,666.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 386,646 shares of company stock worth $43,820,955 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

KMX opened at $125.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $128.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

