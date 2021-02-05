Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $238,000 Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTR. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 863.4% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VTR opened at $48.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.57. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $63.38.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $918.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.61 million. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.75%.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $850,475.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 735,615 shares in the company, valued at $34,610,685.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VTR. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.53.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

