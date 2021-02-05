Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $213.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $224.00. The company has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -240.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.29 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,617 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $854,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,877,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total transaction of $1,487,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 256,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,544,974.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 301,540 shares of company stock worth $58,650,901. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZS shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $171.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zscaler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.32.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.