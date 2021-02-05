Seven Generations Energy’s (SVRGF) Outperform Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2021 // Comments off

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SVRGF. Scotiabank upped their target price on Seven Generations Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Seven Generations Energy from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Seven Generations Energy from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC boosted their price target on Seven Generations Energy from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Seven Generations Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Seven Generations Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.79.

Shares of SVRGF stock opened at $5.50 on Monday. Seven Generations Energy has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.86.

Seven Generations Energy Company Profile

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF)

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Generations Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Generations Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.