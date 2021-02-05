Seven Generations Energy’s (SVRGF) Outperform Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SVRGF. Scotiabank upped their target price on Seven Generations Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Seven Generations Energy from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Seven Generations Energy from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC boosted their price target on Seven Generations Energy from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Seven Generations Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Seven Generations Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.79.

Shares of SVRGF stock opened at $5.50 on Monday. Seven Generations Energy has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.86.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

