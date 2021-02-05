Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.32

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$7.32 and last traded at C$7.30, with a volume of 157921 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.06.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$4.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$7.75 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.57.

Get Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.02.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$568.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$479.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seven Generations Energy Ltd. will post 0.3081098 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kevin James Johnston sold 9,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.10, for a total transaction of C$46,007.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$66,300.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) Company Profile (TSE:VII)

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.