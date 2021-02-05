Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.32

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$7.32 and last traded at C$7.30, with a volume of 157921 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.06.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$4.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$7.75 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.57.
The firm has a market cap of C$2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.02.
In other news, Senior Officer Kevin James Johnston sold 9,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.10, for a total transaction of C$46,007.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$66,300.
Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) Company Profile (TSE:VII)
Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.
