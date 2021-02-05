ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Short Interest Down 13.8% in January

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the December 31st total of 1,740,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 153,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.8 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SFBS shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CEO W Bibb Lamar, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $201,200.00. Also, CEO Andrew N. Kattos sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $747,180.00. Insiders have sold 54,884 shares of company stock valued at $2,203,491 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFBS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,667 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 20.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 10.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 20.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 72.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $43.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.54. ServisFirst Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $45.83.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 38.46% and a return on equity of 17.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.20%.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.