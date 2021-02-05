Sentry Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 75.6% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 48.9% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $236.65. The company had a trading volume of 10,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,927,581. The company has a market capitalization of $168.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.80. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $119.60 and a 52-week high of $248.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.00.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 26,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $226.14 per share, with a total value of $6,056,933.76. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,789,360.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

