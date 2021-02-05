Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 5,665 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,222 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 5,665 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COP. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of COP traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.66. 179,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,239,062. The company has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.95, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

COP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.04.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.