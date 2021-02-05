Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 123,897 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 307,106 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 123,897 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $7,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,857,825 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,115,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,986 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,409,068 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $178,437,000 after buying an additional 245,620 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 10,743,571 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $168,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158,588 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,555,718 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $149,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,118,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $105,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $11,776,715.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,724,573 shares in the company, valued at $93,747,502.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $12,255,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,890,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,776,851.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 977,387 shares of company stock worth $24,508,456 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. Citigroup cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.12.

FCX traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.15. 523,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,133,625. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.95 and its 200 day moving average is $20.11. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $32.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a PE ratio of -335.63 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.