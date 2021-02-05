Sentry Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $11,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 662 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total value of $6,724,279.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,637,062.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TMO traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $489.27. 15,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,873,365. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $532.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $193.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $489.78 and a 200 day moving average of $456.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.47.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

