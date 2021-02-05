Sentry Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 493,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 15,678 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $4,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 2.6% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 77,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Alamos Gold by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

AGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Laurentian restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.32.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $7.97. 47,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,029,215. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $11.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.