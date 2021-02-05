Sentry Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,074 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 480 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $646,000. Old Port Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.07.

MCD stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $212.91. 39,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,286,667. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

