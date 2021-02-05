Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $9.40 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Hambro & Partners grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 4,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 231,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 131,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 12,255 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Honeywell International by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 55,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 275,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HON. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.33.

In other news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $419,793.46. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 205,800 shares of company stock valued at $860,624. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

HON stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $202.57. The stock had a trading volume of 27,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,078. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $142.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

