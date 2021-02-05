Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $6.85 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,739 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,227 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,183,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $842,238,000 after purchasing an additional 398,468 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,841,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $478,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,059 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,347,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $307,043,000 after purchasing an additional 92,346 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,667,646 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $218,720,000 after purchasing an additional 60,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,122,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $174,004,000 after purchasing an additional 17,772 shares in the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,457,254. The company has a market capitalization of $106.04 billion, a PE ratio of 118.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.71 and a 200 day moving average of $84.51. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.21.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $195,352.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,538.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $7,237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,606 shares of company stock valued at $24,907,533 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

