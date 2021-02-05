Sensient Technologies (SXT) to Release Earnings on Friday

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 12th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:SXT opened at $75.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.23 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.54. Sensient Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $38.24 and a fifty-two week high of $78.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.70%.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

