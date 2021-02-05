Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.06-3.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.43-3.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.52 billion.Sensata Technologies also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.06-3.42 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on ST. Zacks Investment Research cut Sensata Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sensata Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Sensata Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.63.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $53.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.88. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $61.64.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $906.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.96 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles Peffer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $352,800.00. Also, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $2,430,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,343 shares of company stock worth $3,724,950 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. It operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

