Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Director Sells $35,880.00 in Stock

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Director Norman G. Wilbur sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $35,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,638. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of SNFCA opened at $9.36 on Friday. Security National Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $9.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $179.37 million, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.86.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The firm had revenue of $146.21 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Security National Financial by 145.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Security National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Security National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Security National Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Security National Financial during the third quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Security National Financial Company Profile

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

