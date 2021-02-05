Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Weyerhaeuser’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) – Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Weyerhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.81. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

WY stock opened at $33.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.94. The company has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.83 and a beta of 1.96. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $34.71.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

In other news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,596,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,605,000 after purchasing an additional 521,040 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,396,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,534,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,800,000 after acquiring an additional 403,641 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8,390.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,034,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

