Seaport Global Securities Comments on Albemarle Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Albemarle in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Albemarle’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Get Albemarle alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ALB. Vertical Research cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.20.

NYSE ALB opened at $154.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $48.89 and a 12 month high of $188.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.15 and its 200 day moving average is $117.61.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $746.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total value of $1,726,709.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,249.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total transaction of $20,796,432.06. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,244,000 after buying an additional 11,315 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 4,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.