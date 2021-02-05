Seacor (NYSE:CKH) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seacor (NYSE:CKH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SEACOR Holdings Inc. is a diversified holding company principally focused on domestic and international transportation, logistics, and risk management consultancy. SEACOR provides its customers with highly responsive services focused on innovative technology, modern efficient equipment, and dedicated, highly trained professionals. As the parent company of a global, diversified family of companies, SEACOR has the ability to utilize its subsidiaries’ assets to provide customers with the highest level of service within the industries in which it operates. SEACOR also maintains strategic joint venture arrangements in various geographic locations around the world, enhancing its existing business lines while satisfying specific customer requirements with resources such as logistical support, assets, and personnel. SEACOR engages in the operation of a fleet of offshore vessels in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, West Africa, Asia, Latin America and other regions. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Seacor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of NYSE:CKH opened at $42.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.31 million, a PE ratio of 81.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Seacor has a 1-year low of $22.23 and a 1-year high of $43.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.84 and its 200-day moving average is $34.52.

In other Seacor news, CEO Charles Fabrikant sold 81,334 shares of Seacor stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $3,415,214.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 454,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,098,311.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oivind Lorentzen sold 807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $33,530.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,173.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 235,573 shares of company stock worth $9,863,304. Corporate insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Seacor by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,898,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,274,000 after purchasing an additional 67,209 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Seacor by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,336,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,853,000 after acquiring an additional 53,222 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Seacor by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 138,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 42,691 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seacor by 27.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 95,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 20,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Seacor during the third quarter worth approximately $525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

