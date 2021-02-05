Seacor (NYSE:CKH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seacor (NYSE:CKH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SEACOR Holdings Inc. is a diversified holding company principally focused on domestic and international transportation, logistics, and risk management consultancy. SEACOR provides its customers with highly responsive services focused on innovative technology, modern efficient equipment, and dedicated, highly trained professionals. As the parent company of a global, diversified family of companies, SEACOR has the ability to utilize its subsidiaries’ assets to provide customers with the highest level of service within the industries in which it operates. SEACOR also maintains strategic joint venture arrangements in various geographic locations around the world, enhancing its existing business lines while satisfying specific customer requirements with resources such as logistical support, assets, and personnel. SEACOR engages in the operation of a fleet of offshore vessels in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, West Africa, Asia, Latin America and other regions. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut Seacor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

NYSE:CKH opened at $42.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.52. Seacor has a 1-year low of $22.23 and a 1-year high of $43.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.21 and a beta of 1.05.

In other Seacor news, CEO Charles Fabrikant sold 64,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total value of $2,716,148.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 448,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,750,390.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Oivind Lorentzen sold 807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $33,530.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,173.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 235,573 shares of company stock valued at $9,863,304. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Seacor by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Seacor by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Seacor by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Seacor in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Seacor by 10.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seacor Company Profile

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

