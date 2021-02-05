Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Short Interest Update

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the December 31st total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:SRL traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.58. The stock had a trading volume of 9,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,486. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average is $5.87. Scully Royalty has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $10.51.

Get Scully Royalty alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scully Royalty in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Scully Royalty stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.24% of Scully Royalty as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.11% of the company’s stock.

Scully Royalty Company Profile

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as a merchant banking company worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore Royalty, Industrial Equity, and Merkanti Holding segments. The Iron Ore Royalty segment includes interest in a Scully iron ore mine. The Industrial Equity segment consists of various projects in resources and services, including hydrocarbon production and processing assets in Canada, as well as a mining sub-lease of the lands upon which the Scully iron ore mine is situated in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Scully Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scully Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.