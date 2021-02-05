Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24) Given a €74.20 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.20 ($87.29) price objective on Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.50 ($79.41) price objective on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €71.99 ($84.69).

Shares of G24 opened at €65.20 ($76.71) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €66.16 and its 200-day moving average price is €70.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93. The company has a current ratio of 15.58, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88. Scout24 AG has a 1-year low of €43.50 ($51.18) and a 1-year high of €79.80 ($93.88).

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

